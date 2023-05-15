Watch CBS News
Business

Netflix plans to cut $300 million this year

/ CNN

Netflix plans to cut $300 million this year
Netflix plans to cut $300 million this year 00:34

Streaming giant Netflix is reportedly looking to cut its spending by $300 million this year, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal. 

The Wall Street Journal also said Netflix is trying to improve its profitability in an increasingly competitive market. 

Unlike most of its rivals who are still losing money on streaming, Netflix has been turning a profit for several years. This is despite its first-ever loss of subscribers last year. 

Netflix stock is up 17% in 2023. 

The Wall Street Journal said a Netflix spokesperson had no comments on the news. 

First published on May 15, 2023 / 5:34 AM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.