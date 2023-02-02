Rancho Cordova neighborhood reeling after teen murdered outside home in broad daylight

RANCHO CORDOVA — People gathered behind the police tape along Ramsgate Way in Rancho Cordova. Many hung their heads in tears, at times clutching onto one another. As the crowd grew, neighbors came out of their homes to offer support with chairs and blankets.

"You can't imagine it unless you've been through it," said neighbor Brita West.

West stood and watched everything unfold from her doorstep.

"I can't imagine what they're going through because I haven't been through it. So I can't even begin to imagine that for them. My heart aches for them having to go through that," said West.

Sheriff's investigators say someone called 911 around 1 p.m. on Wednesday about an 18-year-old woman needing medical help. Emergency crews found her lying outside a home, but she died minutes later.

Detectives immediately began investigating it as a homicide as they collected surveillance video from neighboring homes. One neighbor told CBS13 you could hear commotion from her camera, including a woman saying "stop" several times.

"Detectives did learn the identity of the suspect and detectives began looking for him and searching for him and were actually able to locate him in the Elk Grove area," said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Several agencies tracked the suspect, 22-year-old Devian Lewis, near Bruceville Road and Big Horn Boulevard. A short chase ended with Lewis shot by officers and taken to the hospital.

"They have to work through every lead and every corner and usually that can take days, weeks and months. So to have it done in this short of time is big credit to our homicide bureau and the work that they do," said Sgt. Gandhi.

A suspect in a brutal crime was caught in less than four hours. Now, a community is left consoling its own and grasping for answers.

"We all think the same thing because a majority of us have kids here in that age bracket or close to that age bracket, and so you just wonder why? That's the only thing you can say is why, why did this happen?" said West.

Sheriff's investigators are still mapping out what lead up to the woman's death. They haven't released her identity nor how she died.

