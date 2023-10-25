Neighborhood cat that survived Maui fires going up for adoption in Northern California

SACRAMENTO – A neighborhood cat that survived the Maui fires will soon be up for adoption in the Sacramento area.

Mamoa was originally trapped in the fire zone in early September. Rescuers thought he was feral, but his demeanor revealed Mamoa's real background.

FieldHaven Feline Center rescuers posted about Mamoa, hoping a Lahaina resident would recognize him. As it turned out, someone did.

"She turned her phone to me, displaying the profile picture of L557 on Facebook. She said, 'we called this cat Mamoa, and he was often in our backyard in Lahaina,'" said Joy Smith, executive director and co-founder of FieldHaven, in a statement.

Mamoa's neighborhood was destroyed in the fires – so with nowhere for him to go home to, the cat was signed over to the Maui Humane Society.

The cat has since been taken in by FieldHaven and will be up for adoption after he arrives at Sacramento International Airport on Wednesday night.