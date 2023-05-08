Nearly 7,000 goats and sheep to help Elk Grove clear brush

ELK GROVE – Thousands of hard-working lawnmowers will be descending upon Elk Grove starting Monday.

Like other cities around the Sacramento area, Elk Grove is employing herds of sheep and goats to clear out brush.

The wet winter has some local city officials worried that the four-legged mowers will have trouble keeping up with all the grass and weeds. Elk Grove was even one of the cities that added an extra herd of goats this year.

🐐 🐏They’re baaaaack! The City’s seasonal workforce returns tomorrow, May 8th with nearly 7,000 sheep and goats joining... Posted by City of Elk Grove - City Hall on Sunday, May 7, 2023

Nearly 7,000 sheep and goats will be helping out in Elk Grove. The city says the herds will be focusing on two areas this week: Strawberry Creek, south of Calvine Road and west of Heritage Hill Drive, and the Franklin Creek Mitigation Channel just west of District 56.

Residents often love gawking at the goats, so much so that the City of Elk Grove has put together a herd tracker on its website.

Other cities employing goat lawnmowers include Roseville and West Sacramento.