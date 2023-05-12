Nearly 3,000 households are without power in West Sacramento due to a transformer blowing out

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Nearly 3,000 customers had their power knocked out early Friday morning when a transformer blew.

According to PG&E, it appears that a transformer blew in the area of Jefferson Boulevard and Manchester Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Friday morning. The power knockout affected areas along Jefferson Boulevard from Lake Washington Boulevard all the way to the Sacramento River.

The power outage is also impacting traffic signals in the city of West Sacramento.

PG&E crews have been working to turn the lights back on, said West Sacramento Police Department.