Nearly $250K in back wages, damages recovered for employees of 4 Central Valley restaurants

SACRAMENTO - Nearly $250,000 in back wages and damages was recovered for 10 employees after the Department of Labor said an investigation revealed the owner of four Central Valley restaurants denied them overtime and minimum wages.

The owner of The Pho restaurants, Thuan Do, knew federal wage regulations but chose to pay 10 cooks a flat salary for all hours and violated minimum wages and overtime requirements, officials said.

Investigators also learned Do fabricated payroll records and reported fewer hours for the workers to make it appear in compliance.

The restaurant has two locations in Modesto, one in Stockton and another in Manteca. It was determined the employer owed the workers $122,861 in unpaid overtime and minimum wages, and an equal amount in liquidation damages.

The department also assessed more than $8,000 in civil money penalties for the employer's willful violations.

"The Pho and its owner have learned that there are costly consequences for violating federal wage regulations. We urge employers unsure of their obligations to contact us for assistance to avoid compliance issues," said Wage and Hour Division District Director Cesar Avila in a news release.

Since 2020, the Sacramento office has recovered more than $2 million in back wages and liquidated damages for nearly 470 workers in the food industry.