NBC Sports California parts ways with Sacramento Kings broadcaster Matt Barnes

SACRAMENTO – NBA Sports California has parted ways with former Sacramento Kings player Matt Barnes, who has appeared on the network's pre-and post-game broadcasts for the team since 2021, a network spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

The move from NBC Sports, first reported by Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee, comes just weeks after Barnes was involved in a confrontation with officials and a student announcer at his son's high school basketball game in Los Angeles.

Video posted to X (formerly Twitter) as a reply to a post from Matt Barnes' personal account shows Barnes talking to the announcer while his hand is on the student's shoulder.

Caught in 4K buddy pic.twitter.com/MLft16ocg9 — Official Kevin “NY Kn(ox)” the Second Fan Club (@KevinKnoxII) February 4, 2024

The NBC Sports spokesperson did not confirm this was why the decision was made for Barnes to no longer appear on the network.

Prior to appearing on Kings broadcasts, Barnes had two separate stints with the team as a player – part of the 2004-05 season and the 2016-17 season.

Barnes, a native of Fair Oaks in Sacramento County, attended Del Campo High School and then UCLA before heading to the NBA.