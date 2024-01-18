NBA postpones Friday's Warriors-Mavericks game following death of Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojević

The National Basketball Association has postponed Friday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks following the death of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević.

The league made the announcement Thursday morning and said the game, which was to be played Friday night at Chase Center in Francisco, would be rescheduled at a date to be announced later.

Milojević died late Wednesday morning at a Salt Lake City hospital after he suffered a heart attack during a team dinner Tuesday night, the team said.

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic smiles before an NBA preseason basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Jeff Chiu / AP

Wednesday night's game between Golden State and the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City was also postponed and the NBA has not announced a rescheduled date.

Milojevic is from Belgrade, Serbia, played professional basketball internationally for 14 years before becoming a coach and was named the Adriatic League Most Valuable Player three times from 2004 to 2006.

As an assistant coach, he helped the Warriors during the team's 2022 NBA Championship run. Prior to joining the team, he was the 2021 head coach of KK Buducnost of the Adriatic League in Montenegro.