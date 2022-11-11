"We weren't afraid of fire": Native Americans share ancient wildfire mitigation

WOODLAND — Fighting fire with fire. It is not a new concept when it comes to wildfire mitigation and forest management.

In fact, Native Americans have used these methods for centuries.

Diana Almendariz has co-existed with dry and brittle land. The mixed-Native American's lineage also lived harmoniously with fire.

The words leok po means good fire, she said.

"We weren't afraid of fire, too. We knew what its capabilities were. We know that it gets hungry. We know that it likes to eat fuel," Almendariz said.

In a nature preserve at the Cache Creek Conservancy, a cultural burn is about to happen.

Agencies including firefighters observe demonstrations. They also participate by making bundles before the spark.

Demonstrators say customs typically avoid accelerants but instead use a drill and hearth plate.

The fire also burns smaller.

"These native plants are fire adaptive so it helps with their health," said Nancy Ullrey, executive director of the Cache Creek Conservancy. "It helps reduce disease; it promotes new growth which is good food for the animals. "

Given the mass destruction California wildfires caused in recent years, there is trepidation by some to readily embrace planned burns.

Yet, Melinda Adams believes history shows they are good for the environment which is also good for people. She's a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe and comes from a family of wildlife firefighters. Albeit, she said had to relearn some of the culturally-led practices that indigenous people hold.

Adams says reviving native plants, creating wildlife corridors and restoring the water table are just some of the perks.

"It's important for people in California to know and learn to try to rebuild a relationship with fire. Maybe not necessarily think of fire as destructive or wild," she said. "Rebuilding a closeness and connectedness to see the beneficial uses of fire"



