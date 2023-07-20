Nationwide survey lists California State Fair among best family-friendly attractions

New survey lists California State Fair among the best family attractions in the country

SACRAMENTO — A new survey is saying that the California State Fair is one of the best family-friendly attractions in the country.

The fair made a top 10 list of fun things to do this summer.

"We're like 'Wow, that's amazing!' " said state fair spokesperson Darla Givens.

In a nationwide survey of 3,000 families, the fair at Cal Expo came in at number nine on a list of summer events that people would most like to attend.

California's fair may not be able to beat the Aloha Festival in Hawaii, which tops the list, or New York City's Summer Streets, which is number two, but families in Sacramento say there's still a lot of fun for everyone.

"It's been really great," one fair attendee said. "Everybody's loving it. The kids are super happy."

But not everyone can agree on what the best part of the fair is.

"Ride the rides, that's for sure," one person said.

"Pet animals, play with bubbles, and eat good food," another person said.

The nationwide survey says California's State Fair ranks high for its diversity of live music, exhibits and attractions.

"We're excited because that's what we strive to do," Givens said.

The California State Fair runs for 11 more days and there's still some big-name entertainment coming up, including Third Eye Blind, Ashanti, and Kool and the Gang.