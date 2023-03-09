The nation's opioid epidemic has deadly consequences for children

The nation's opioid epidemic is having deadly consequences for children.

A new study in the Journal of Pediatrics shows opioids are the most common substance leading to fatal poisonings in young children.

In 2018, they accounted for 25% of deaths in children aged 5 and younger. That's a significant increase from 24% in 2005.

"Even small amounts of opioid, just because kids are smaller and weigh less can have a much greater effect. It can change how they're able to breathe. They can change their mental status, and the can potentially be fatal."

Researchers recommend that if you have opioids at home, keep Narcan in the house as well. It can be life-saving if a child has an opioid-related exposure.