National Taco Day 2023: Sacramento-area eatery makes Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots list

ARDEN ARCADE – A popular Sacramento-area eatery has made this year's Yelp Top 100 Taco Spots in the U.S. list.

California dominated the 2023 ranking. While SoCal spots were well-represented, a humble restaurant perched in an Arden-Arcade shopping center anchored by a Walmart Neighborhood Market also made the list.

That restaurant is Taqueria La Perla Tapatia.

Taqueria La Perla Tapatia's tacos. CBS13

Reviewers consistently rave about the taqueria's tacos. However, the restaurant also serves some unique dishes like a seafood tower.

The taqueria is taking its recognition in stride, crediting both staff and customers with the honor.

"Ownership. Amazing staff. Amazing customer service -- and people just love us," said Leo Beas, Taqueria La Perla Tapatia's marketing manager.

Beas also highlighted how unique some of the taqueria's offerings are for the area.

Taqueria La Perla Tapatia's famous seafood tower. CBS13

"[Customers] say they can't find this type of dish anywhere close in NorCal," Beas said.

Sacramento-area taco shops are increasingly getting recognized, like with Roseville's Nixtaco earning a Bib Gourmand award from the Michelin Guide back in 2021.

Unsatisfyingly, National Taco Day falls on Wednesday, Oct. 4 this year.

Taqueria La Perla Tapatia is open Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., then 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. They're also open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.