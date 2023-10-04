National Taco Day 2023: Sacramento-area eatery makes Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots list
ARDEN ARCADE – A popular Sacramento-area eatery has made this year's Yelp Top 100 Taco Spots in the U.S. list.
California dominated the 2023 ranking. While SoCal spots were well-represented, a humble restaurant perched in an Arden-Arcade shopping center anchored by a Walmart Neighborhood Market also made the list.
That restaurant is Taqueria La Perla Tapatia.
Reviewers consistently rave about the taqueria's tacos. However, the restaurant also serves some unique dishes like a seafood tower.
The taqueria is taking its recognition in stride, crediting both staff and customers with the honor.
"Ownership. Amazing staff. Amazing customer service -- and people just love us," said Leo Beas, Taqueria La Perla Tapatia's marketing manager.
Beas also highlighted how unique some of the taqueria's offerings are for the area.
"[Customers] say they can't find this type of dish anywhere close in NorCal," Beas said.
Sacramento-area taco shops are increasingly getting recognized, like with Roseville's Nixtaco earning a Bib Gourmand award from the Michelin Guide back in 2021.
Unsatisfyingly, National Taco Day falls on Wednesday, Oct. 4 this year.
Taqueria La Perla Tapatia is open Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., then 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. They're also open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.
for more features.