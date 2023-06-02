Celebrate National Donut Day with these local spots

Best donuts in the U.S. is right here in Rocklin

Your sweet tooth is getting a treat because it's National Donut Day!

Celebrated on the first Friday in June, this day honors the Salvation Army Lassies - women who went to the front lines of Europe during WWI to support the soldiers and serve them donuts.

Fun fact: The donuts were usually cooked inside the soldiers' metal helmets.

Here are some of the local shops you might want to check for any freebies or offers.

Marie's Donuts

A hot favorite among many, you'll find your classic options like maple bars, cake donuts, and French crullers. They also offer rotating specials, so you can expect something different regularly.

Spudnuts Donuts

The main ingredient in their donuts is potatoes, which may seem odd but they're definitely another crowd-pleaser in Sacramento. Their top sellers do sell out pretty fast, so you might want to get there early for a full selection.

Donuts & Coffey

All their donuts are handmade daily, and to ensure the best quality, they work with local suppliers for their ingredients. Apart from the classics such as old-fashioned donuts and bear claws, there are also innovative ones such as cronuts and mochi donuts which are made with rice flour.

Bakers Donuts

Yet another place where their specialty donuts are the highlight, their best sellers include the guava fritter and donut ice cream sandwich.

Danny's Mini Donuts

The selection may not be wide, but these bite-sized donuts are made to order. That means they're still warm when you get them. These fresh donuts have won numerous local awards, and they're open to 6 p.m., slightly later than the average donut shop.

Mochinut

Their specialty is mochi donuts, as indicated by their name, and these donuts are made with Japanese rice flour. They change their flavors constantly, so check out the available options on their social media.

Bad Bakers

They offer plenty of innovative donuts, with different flavors to choose from. How does one with caramel and popcorn sound? There's also a fun element incorporated into their filled donuts - you get a syringe with the filling that you choose and you inject it just before you eat it.