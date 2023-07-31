National Avocado Day deals

National Avocado Day National Avocado Day 03:39

SACRAMENTO - Today is National Avocado Day and several restaurants, with some locations in California, are offering deals on avocado dishes and side dishes.

Here are the deals we found, which are available on July 31 only.

Chipotle – Get free guacamole when ordering through the app or online.

Del Taco – Buy a free Beyond Avocado Taco and get one free.

Rubios Coastal Grill – Rubio's Rewards Members can get free chips and guac with purchase.



Is there a deal we've missed? Email web@cbssacramento.com to let us know.

According to the EPA, California produces 95 percent of the avocados grown in the United States and 10 percent of the world's production.

You can read about the nutritional facts of avocados, and more, here.