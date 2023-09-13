Watch CBS News
Space

NASA to release findings from UFO study this week

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

On Thursday, NASA will present its report on UFOs, or unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), as they're now called.

A media briefing will be held Thursday at 7 a.m., local time, to discuss the findings of its unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) independent study group that was chartered in 2022 by NASA to assess available detection techniques and technology and to develop recommendations for improving the detection of UAP, NASA says

You can watch the live stream of the briefing below.

Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Independent Study Report by NASA on YouTube

Thirty minutes before the briefing, NASA says it will publish the team's full report online. 

cbsn-fusion-ufo-report-shows-increase-in-number-of-sightings-thumbnail-1621886-640x360.jpg

However, those looking for answers about previous incidents might be disappointed, as NASA says the report will not review or assess previous unidentifiable observations.

In May, NASA held its first public meeting looking into UAPs. A panel of experts came together to try and explain the mysterious sightings.

NASA defines UAP as observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena from a scientific perspective. There are currently a limited number of high-quality observations of UAP, which makes it impossible to draw firm scientific conclusions about their nature.

Unlike the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, which has access to classified UAP data and is focused more on national security, NASA's study is based on unclassified reports and sightings to improve transparency and cross-agency communications.

First published on September 13, 2023 / 9:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.