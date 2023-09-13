NASA to release findings from UFO study this week

On Thursday, NASA will present its report on UFOs, or unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), as they're now called.

A media briefing will be held Thursday at 7 a.m., local time, to discuss the findings of its unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) independent study group that was chartered in 2022 by NASA to assess available detection techniques and technology and to develop recommendations for improving the detection of UAP, NASA says.

You can watch the live stream of the briefing below.

Thirty minutes before the briefing, NASA says it will publish the team's full report online.

However, those looking for answers about previous incidents might be disappointed, as NASA says the report will not review or assess previous unidentifiable observations.

In May, NASA held its first public meeting looking into UAPs. A panel of experts came together to try and explain the mysterious sightings.

NASA defines UAP as observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena from a scientific perspective. There are currently a limited number of high-quality observations of UAP, which makes it impossible to draw firm scientific conclusions about their nature.

Unlike the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, which has access to classified UAP data and is focused more on national security, NASA's study is based on unclassified reports and sightings to improve transparency and cross-agency communications.