NASA is launching a new satellite that can measure air pollution

NASA is launching a new satellite that can detect and measure air pollution in real time from space. It's called Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution, TEMPO for short.

It will observe 3 pollutants that are harmful to our health, which are nitrogen dioxide, formaldehyde, and ozone.

They plan to launch the satellite in early April.

In summer and fall, the TEMPO team is hoping to conduct air quality measurements over 3 major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City.