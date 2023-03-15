Watch CBS News
Space

NASA is launching a new satellite that can measure air pollution

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

NASA is launching a new satellite that can measure air pollution
NASA is launching a new satellite that can measure air pollution 00:31

NASA is launching a new satellite that can detect and measure air pollution in real time from space. It's called Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution, TEMPO for short. 

It will observe 3 pollutants that are harmful to our health, which are nitrogen dioxide, formaldehyde, and ozone. 

They plan to launch the satellite in early April. 

In summer and fall, the TEMPO team is hoping to conduct air quality measurements over 3 major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 6:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.