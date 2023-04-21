Watch CBS News
Narcan maker aims for under $50 over-the-counter price

The maker of Narcan nasal spray is working to lower the cost of the life-saving product. 

Emergent said in a statement Thursday that it is aiming for an out-of-pocket price of less than $50 for its Narcan, now that the Food and Drug Administration allows for over-the-counter sales. 

Its goal is to match the price that government agencies, non-profits, and first responders pay. 

The wholesale price is $125. 

Pricing for over-the-counter Narcan will be left to individual retailers. 

Emergent aims to have Narcan available online and in stores by late summer.

