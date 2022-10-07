Narcan being made available in Sacramento city schools

SACRAMENTO - A life-saving treatment will soon be available at school sites within the Sacramento City Unified School District.

The district has announced plans to distribute Narcan to all school sites, starting next week. The district will be training staff to administer Narcan nasal spray during a suspected opioid-related emergency.,

This move comes after there were 174 deaths in the district due to opioid overdose or poisoning in 2021, with kids as young as 15.

The SCUSD Board of Education voted unanimously to revise its policy. The new concern is rainbow fentanyl, an extremely potent and dangerous synthetic opioid, which is found in pills, powders, and blocks in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes resembling sidewalk chalk or candy.

Victoria Flores, Executive Director of Sacramento Unified School District Student Support & Health Services issued this statement:

"We know that as adults and children cope with multiple traumas in their lives, before and after the pandemic, there has been a tremendous increase in substance abuse. Opioid related deaths can be prevented and by having broad access to Narcan, our schools will have the ability to educate our community and save more lives,"

This will compliment the other life-saving devices, like AED, at schools.