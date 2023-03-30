Saddling up: Napa students learn life lessons in therapeutic horseback riding program

Napa alternative school students learn life lessons by saddling up Napa alternative school students learn life lessons by saddling up 02:47

NAPA - A school in the North Bay is finding a unique way to reach at-risk students, as they saddle up to learn about horses.

SpiritHorse Therapeutic Riding Center of the San Francisco Bay Area has partnered with Camille Creek Community School for a program called "Horses Empowering Youth" or HEY.

Based in Napa, Camille Creek Community School is an alternative school for students under the "protection of authority of the juvenile court or referred by the school districts."

Students by choice, can spend three hours a week at the SpirtHorse ranch and learn the art of horseback riding.

One of the teens dedicating their time is 15-year-old Jovani Arguello.

Jovani Arguello of Camille Creek Community School rides a horse as part of the Horses Empowering Youth Program, a partnership with the school and SpiritHorse Theraputic Riding Center of the San Francisco Bay Area. CBS

"It has given me a purpose and I am not the same as I was," said Arguello. "In a way, the horses have helped me to be more relaxed around people."

Every Friday, one can find over a dozen students here and some learning to ride for the first time.

Christian Borrayo, a junior, said he hopes to make a career out of this training.

"I was made for this," said Borrayo.

According to Charlotte Dougherty, founder of SpiritHorse, the project was born out of wanting to give teens a safe outlet.

"We wanted to be able to bring horses to everybody," said Dougherty. "Horses don't care about what your financial background is, but they're healing to everyone, and they teach empowerment leadership and compassion."

The free program is possible due to a grant given by the Syar Foundation. If funding allows it, they hope to continue the program again next school year.