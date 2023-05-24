Naked pedestrian dead after being struck by a car in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Sacramento County, said authorities.

The accident took place early Wednesday morning at approximately 1:30 a.m. on El Camino Avenue and Mission Avenue.

According to California Highway Patrol, the man was not wearing any clothes when he ran in front of an oncoming car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway and the driver, who is in his 20s, is cooperating with the investigation.