Musicians from different countries play benefit concert in Sacramento to benefit earthquake victims

SACRAMENTO - Healing sounds here in Sacramento were aimed at helping the earthquake victims overseas. Several faith-based organizations put on a benefit concert Wednesday, raising money to send to the disaster zone in Turkey and Syria.

Ali Keeler played his violin from the heart in hopes to help people half a world away rebuild. Ali is part of the Al Firdaus Ensemble. The international band played a benefit concert Wednesday for the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey.

"I lived in Syria and I have many friends in Turkey and Syria so this is very meaningful," said Ali.

"This is a really important event for us. We're so far away and this is the least we can do for them," said attendee Lina Mokeddem.

They played a diverse mix of music aimed at bringing people together. Ali says the songs are spiritual and offer healing.

"We hope we will inspire people, bring joy, these songs are deep and many of the songs are like prayers you know," said Ali.

"Watching the videos, seeing the rescues and just every rescue, it's just been very emotional. It continues to be very emotional for many," said Basim Elkarra.

Basim and his wife are from the region where the quake hit. Basim, the Executive Director of Sacramento's Council on American-Islamic Relations, helped organize the concert along with several other faith-based organizations. He says he can already tell it's making a difference.

"Folks from that part of the world reached out and said they appreciate what we're doing. We're the capitol of California. When the capitol of California shows that we care about what's happening around the world, it sends a message," Basim said.

Sounds only heard in Sacramento are having an impact around the world.

"I didn't know what to do. and I think that this was an opportunity to show some support," said Lina.

"This could happen to any of us and if we really care then we should do what we can," said Ali.

The concert raised at least $80,000 but the fundraising doesn't end there. They're continuing to push for donations online.