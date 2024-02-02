Murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 found dead in Colusa County home

COLUSA COUNTY - A murder-suicide investigation is underway in Colusa County after two people were found dead with what appeared to be gunshot wounds on Thursday, authorities said.

The Colusa County Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of Ponderosa Lane in Stonyford on Thursday around 6:45 p.m. for a welfare check.

When they arrived, they contacted the reporting party, who helped deputies enter the home.

Inside, they found 64-year-old James Nance and 49-year-old Georgiann Espinoza dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide, deputies said.

The Colusa County Sheriff's Office and California Department of Justice Crime Scene Response Unit responded to investigate the scene.

There is no threat to the public.