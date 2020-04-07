Show Featuring Former Home Of Sacramento Serial Killer Dorothea Puente Now Streaming

SACRAMENTO (CBS14) — A show featuring the former home of a Sacramento serial killer premiered online Monday night.

The first episode of "Murder House Flip" spotlights the former boarding house on F Street. The home belonged to seemingly sweet Dorothea Puente, who was arrested in 1988 and later convicted as a serial murderer.

It is where Puente killed tenants in her boarding house, burying their bodies in the backyard. Sources tell CBS13 in October 2019 that the production crew planned to use sonar over the yard to see if there are any more bodies that haven't been dug up.

The show features remodel of infamous murder homes.

It airs on the mobile streaming service Quibi.