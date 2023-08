Fire at Rancho Cordova auto yard burns several cars

RANCHO CORDOVA — Multiple vehicles were set ablaze in a fire in Rancho Cordova, officials said Monday.

Sacramento Metro Fire said the fire, which began shortly after 3:50 p.m. was at an auto dismantler along Douglas Road.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.