4 suspects detained after a home invasion and chase that ended near Yolo Causeway

Multiple suspects detained after a chase that ended near the Yolo Causeway

SACRAMENTO -- Four suspects were detained after hours of a massive manhunt, said authorities.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night just before midnight along the 7900 block of Kenelworth Way.

According to Sacramento Police Department, multiple armed suspects had entered the residence and assaulted the victim before fleeing.

It was during the investigation when officers were advised that that deputies from Sacramento Sheriff's Office were in pursuit of a suspect vehicle in a high speed chase onto the westbound I-80 Yolo Causeway, where the suspects jumped out and ran into the Yolo wildlife bypass area.

One of the suspects remained in the vehicle and was detained without incident.

However, the remaining three suspects were only detained just before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, after hours of a massive manhunt.

All four of the suspects were juveniles, with one 15 year-old, one 16 year-old, and two 17-year-olds.

The Sacramento Sheriff's Office says investigators recovered several firearms and they utilized technology like drones and helicopters to locate those suspects.

Police officers responded at the end point of the chase to collect evidence that could potentially be related to the home invasion. It is yet to be determined whether the parties knew each other.