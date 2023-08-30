Multiple suspects detained after a chase that ended near the Yolo Causeway

Multiple suspects detained after a chase that ended near the Yolo Causeway

SACRAMENTO -- Four suspects were detained after hours of a massive manhunt, said authorities.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night just before midnight near Valley High School in Sacramento.

According to the spokesperson from Sacramento Sheriff's Office, the chase started from an armed home invasion robbery.

Deputies saw a white Kia that matched the description of a stolen vehicle. They then pursued the vehicle in a high speed chase onto the westbound I-80 Yolo Causeway, where the suspects jumped out and ran into the Yolo wildlife bypass area.

One of the juvenile suspects remained in the vehicle and was detained without incident.

However, the remaining three suspects were only detained just before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, after hours of a massive manhunt.

The Sacramento Sheriff's Office says they utilized technology like drones and helicopters to locate those suspects.