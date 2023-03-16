Multiple street closures in downtown Sacramento due to "suspicious circumstances"
SACRAMENTO -- Multiple streets in downtown Sacramento have been shut down on Thursday morning due to what police are calling "suspicious circumstances".
The Sacramento Police Department is assisting federal authorities in the area of I Street and 6th Street,
They are encouraging people to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
There is no other information currently available.
