Watch CBS News
Local Community

Multiple street closures in downtown Sacramento due to "suspicious circumstances"

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Multiple street closures in downtown Sacramento due to "suspicious circumstances"
Multiple street closures in downtown Sacramento due to "suspicious circumstances" 01:29

SACRAMENTO -- Multiple streets in downtown Sacramento have been shut down on Thursday morning due to what police are calling "suspicious circumstances". 

The Sacramento Police Department is assisting federal authorities in the area of I Street and 6th Street, 

They are encouraging people to avoid the area and use alternate routes. 

There is no other information currently available.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 8:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.