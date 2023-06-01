Multiple sightings of a wolverine confirmed in different California counties

There have been multiple sightings of a wolverine confirmed in several California counties, as confirmed by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).

Two of these sightings were in the Inyo National Forest in Inyo and Mono counties, and a third sighting had been reported in Yosemite National Park.

Upon analysis of images and videos that were sent in by separate individuals in different locations, the animal was identified as a wolverine by its size, body proportion, coloration, and movement patterns.

CDFW Senior Environmental Scientist Daniel Gammons said, "Wolverines can travel great distances, making it likely that the recent sightings are all of the same animal. Because only two wolverines have been confirmed in California during the last 100 years, these latest detections are exciting."

The last confirmed wolverine sightings in California were in the 1920s.

Wolverines resemble a small bear and they are the largest terrestrial member of the weasel family. They are classified as fully protected in California and are listed as a threatened species under the California Endangered Species Act.