Multiple people hospitalized after crash on Highway 50 in the Sierra

EL DORADO COUNTY - Multiple people were rushed to the hospital after a reported head-on crash on Highway 50 in the Sierra late Thursday morning, the CHP said.

Officers received reports of a head-on crash at about 10:30 a.m. on Highway 50 about 1.5 miles east of Kyburz. Caltrans reported that the highway was closed and was asking drivers to seek an alternative route.

The CHP said a Subaru Forester and Toyota Corolla were involved in the crash. They said DUI is considered to be a factor.

The number of people who were transported to the hospital and the extent of their injuries is unclear as of Thursday afternoon.

Officers said Highway 50 was under one-way traffic control shortly after noon and anticipated that the highway would fully reopen around 1:30 p.m.

Kyburz is about 78 miles east of Sacramento and about 28 miles west of South Lake Tahoe.