Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple people hospitalized after crash on Highway 50 in the Sierra

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

EL DORADO COUNTY - Multiple people were rushed to the hospital after a reported head-on crash on Highway 50 in the Sierra late Thursday morning, the CHP said. 

Officers received reports of a head-on crash at about 10:30 a.m. on Highway 50 about 1.5 miles east of Kyburz. Caltrans reported that the highway was closed and was asking drivers to seek an alternative route. 

The CHP said a Subaru Forester and Toyota Corolla were involved in the crash. They said DUI is considered to be a factor. 

The number of people who were transported to the hospital and the extent of their injuries is unclear as of Thursday afternoon. 

Officers said Highway 50 was under one-way traffic control shortly after noon and anticipated that the highway would fully reopen around 1:30 p.m. 

Kyburz is about 78 miles east of Sacramento and about 28 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on January 4, 2024 / 12:32 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.