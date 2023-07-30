Watch CBS News
Multiple Oak Park homes damaged in fire Sunday afternoon

By Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Multiple homes in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood were damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon.

The Sacramento Fire Department said it happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. along Solidad Way, between Broadway and 4th Avenue.

la-solidad-way-fire-1.jpg
Sacramento Fire Department

A photo (left) of the scene shows smoke coming from a damaged backhouse or shed with firefighters at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

CBS Sacramento has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story.

July 30, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

