Multiple Oak Park homes damaged in fire Sunday afternoon
SACRAMENTO — Multiple homes in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood were damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon.
The Sacramento Fire Department said it happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. along Solidad Way, between Broadway and 4th Avenue.
A photo (left) of the scene shows smoke coming from a damaged backhouse or shed with firefighters at the scene.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
CBS Sacramento has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story.
