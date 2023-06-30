Multiple homes in Rancho Cordova threatened by a grass fire

Rancho Cordova -- A grass fire threatened homes in Rancho Cordova, said authorities.

Sac Metro crews arrived to a grass fire behind a neighborhood on Evanston Way, with the flames threatening multiple homes in its path.

Additional resources were ordered, and the fire was fought from the air and ground.

With forward progress of the fire stopped, about seven acres had been burned. There was no damage to structure and no injuries were reported.

The fire is currently under investigation.