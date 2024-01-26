Multiple earthquakes including a magnitude 4.2 strike near Geysers, rattling the North Bay

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 1-26-24 PIX Now Afternoon Edition 1-26-24 08:14

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 centered just under three miles northeast of Cobb in Lake County rattled The Geysers geothermal field Friday afternoon, one of four quakes in the area since this morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 1:28 p.m., the USGS reported. There was an aftershock with a magnitude of 2.5 centered four minutes later very close to the same location, officials said.

The USGS also indicated there were two earlier earthquakes Friday morning in the same general area, one registering at magnitude 2.7 shortly before 8:30 a.m. and the another magnitude 3.1 temblor at 8:42 a.m.

The quake was being reported by multiple people who called into the Santa Rosa Fire Department saying their cellphone got an earthquake notification or felt the magnitude 4.2 earthquake.

There were no reports of damage as of 2 p.m.