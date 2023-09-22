Multiple creeper sightings reported in Sacramento County town

ANTELOPE — Reports of a creeper in one Sacramento County town have scared women living in not one but two apartment complexes.

A man was caught on camera knocking on doors, jiggling locks and hiding out of view of Ring cameras.

It started with a call at the Bent Tree Apartments.

"I made the first call to management," said a woman named Christine, who lives there. "I came out with my dog last night."

Ring video of another apartment shows the man standing outside a door and peering in windows.

"It's quite alarming," Christine said.

It was only after the video was posted to social media that another person in an apartment complex nearly half a mile away shared their experience. What appears to be the same man was jiggling the doorknob and knocking several times.

"It's becoming more and more unsafe for regular people and women living by themselves," Christine said.

The issues at the other complex -- Spring Meadows -- started just more than two weeks ago.

"It does turn out he's following someone else around and it's good that we called because he wasn't just someone passing through," Christine said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has been called about the matter, according to two people who experienced the events, Neither wanted to go on camera out of safety concerns but said that sheriff's deputies left after they couldn't find the individual.

Christine hopes the situation is resolved soon for the well-being of everyone in the complex.

"Something needs to be done but I don't have the solution," she told CBS Sacramento. "I don't know if the problem is too big for one person."

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is asking that if anyone sees this man notify them as soon as possible.