Multiple classic cars damaged in Citrus Heights garage fire

CITRUS HEIGHTS — Multiple classic cars were heavily damaged in a garage fire that was threatening homes in a Citrus Heights neighborhood, officials said Monday.

It happened at around 2 p.m. along Poplar Avenue. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said a detached garage caught on fire behind a home there. Inside the garage were "multiple muscle car-era vehicles" that were all heavily involved in flames, the fire district said.

Sacramento Metro Fire

Images from the scene show the entire garage and the vehicles inside engulfed in the fire.

No one was injured.

Sacramento Metro Fire said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.