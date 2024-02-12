Watch CBS News
Multiple classic cars damaged in Citrus Heights garage fire

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CITRUS HEIGHTS — Multiple classic cars were heavily damaged in a garage fire that was threatening homes in a Citrus Heights neighborhood, officials said Monday.

It happened at around 2 p.m. along Poplar Avenue. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said a detached garage caught on fire behind a home there. Inside the garage were "multiple muscle car-era vehicles" that were all heavily involved in flames, the fire district said.

Images from the scene show the entire garage and the vehicles inside engulfed in the fire.

No one was injured.

Sacramento Metro Fire said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on February 12, 2024 / 3:45 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

