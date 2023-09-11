Multiple agencies respond to vegetation fire in Valley Springs

VALLEY SPRINGS - Multiple firefighting agencies responded to the scene of a vegetation fire on South Ranchero Rd in Valley Springs near Hogan Lake around 1:01 p.m. Sunday.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire

Calaveras Consolidated Fire Says that firefighters from their agency, San Andreas Fire, Central Calaveras Fire, and Mokelumne Hill Fire have stopped forward progress on the fire, and will remain on scene overnight to monitor it.

Firefighters suspect that the cause of the fire originated near a motorhome, though the exact cause is still under investigation.

The burned remains of the motorhome. Calaveras Consolidated Fire

Officials say that they spotted a drone over the fire during the height of their firefighting operation, forcing them to pause aircraft operations until law enforcement officers could apprehend the owner of the private drone.

Fire agencies would like to remind residents to never fly a drone near a fire, as it is dangerous and can impact their ability to fight fires effectively.