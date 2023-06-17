Multiple agencies battle brush fire near El Dorado Hills

EL DORADO HILLS — Crews were battling a small brush fire near the El Dorado Hills area Saturday afternoon.

Wendy Oaks, a spokesperson for Cal Fire's Amador-El Dorado Unit, said the fire was burning along Arroyo Vista Way in the Arroyo Vista community, which is located just east of El Dorado Hills and Folsom Lake.

Cal Fire AEU

As of 3:30 p.m., the blaze, which has been dubbed the Vista Fire, had grown to 10 acres and was spreading at a slow rate, Oaks said.

Multiple agencies were assisting with the firefight, including the Cameron Park, El Dorado Hills and Rescue fire departments.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.