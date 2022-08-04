Watch CBS News
Multi-car crash in Fairfield leaves 7 people hurt

By CBS13 Staff

CBS Sacramento

FAIRFIELD -- At lest seven people were hurt Thursday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 80 in Fairfield.

The local fire department says that the crash happened near the intersection of Manuel Campos Parkway on the north side of the city.

Fairfield Fire Department

The crash involved several vehicles, including a jackknifed semi, and it blocked all of the westbound lanes for a time, although the lanes have since been cleared, the California Highway Patrol said. 

Three of the people hurt in the crash were brought to a local hospital for treatment, fire officials said. Four others were treated at the scene for minor injuries. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

August 4, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

