4 earthquakes hit near Patterson, Modesto on Monday

PATTERSON — Did you feel them? Four separate earthquakes hit near Patterson in Stanislaus County on Monday.

They all happened between Del Puerto Canyon Road and Diablo Grande.

The first was a 4.0-magnitude quake that happened at around 5:15 p.m. about 9 miles west of Patterson and 22 miles southwest of Modesto.

The other two hit within 30 minutes of each other Monday night in the same general area as the first. The second quake was a magnitude 3.6 while the third was a 4.4-magnitude quake.

A fourth — 3.2-magnitude — struck shortly after 9:40 p.m. in the same general area, but just a bit south of the first three.

The U.S. Geological Survey said it received reports of the quakes being felt in surrounding areas including but not limited to Modesto, Ripon, Tracy and Turlock.

There have not been any reports of damage.