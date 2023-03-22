Watch CBS News
Mudslide with downed trees, snow, other debris blocks Highway 89 around Emerald Bay

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Crews were working to clear a mudslide that had fallen trees and other debris on Highway 89 around Emerald Bay on Wednesday.

Caltrans said the slide filled up the roadway and the bridge will need to be cleared and inspected before travelers are allowed to pass through.

At this time, it is unclear when the highway will reopen.

See photos from the scene below.

