Mudslide with downed trees, snow, other debris blocks Highway 89 around Emerald Bay

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Crews were working to clear a mudslide that had fallen trees and other debris on Highway 89 around Emerald Bay on Wednesday.

We've run into some roadblocks in efforts to reopen Highway 89 around Emerald Bay in @CountyElDorado. A massive slide with fallen trees, other debris and feet of snow has filled up the highway approaching and on the sidehill viaduct. Bridge will need to be cleared, inspected. pic.twitter.com/aQxOGRjALm — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 22, 2023

Caltrans said the slide filled up the roadway and the bridge will need to be cleared and inspected before travelers are allowed to pass through.

At this time, it is unclear when the highway will reopen.

See photos from the scene below.

