Mountain lion snatches, kills family cat in Calaveras County

WEST POINT — A mountain lion snatched and killed a cat overnight in Calaveras County, the pet's owner told CBS Sacramento on Thursday.

It happened just after midnight, east of the community of West Point at Palmer and Jurs roads.

Joe Buck, the cat's owner, said the family was letting the cat back inside the home when the mountain lion took it. Buck said it happened three feet in front of his son.

Joe Buck

Later that morning at around 6:20 a.m., the mountain lion returned to stare through a sliding glass door near where it took the family's cat. Buck said security cameras captured when the mountain lion returned.

There have been multiple mountain lion sightings and encounters, some deadly, across the Sierra Nevada Foothills this year.

Up north in El Dorado County in March, two brothers were attacked by a mountain lion with one of them being killed. The mountain lion was later located and euthanized.

Also in El Dorado County, just more than a week ago, a mountain lion was caught on camera walking across someone's lawn.

If you see a mountain lion, you are encouraged to report it.