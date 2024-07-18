Mountain lion policy changes make forward motion in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY — Mountain lion sightings and attacks on livestock continue to be at the top of the mind in the Northern California Sierra Foothills, leaving community members still pleading for something to be done.

On Tuesday, the El Dorado County Agriculture Department gave a presentation to the Board of Supervisors about mountain lion activity in the county.

"In 24 years of working for the ag department, this is the first year I have seen, heard, dealt with [that]. I mean. we never had daytime killings. It was just unheard of," LeeAnne Mila, agriculture commissioner, said.

Mila said this was the right time to go to the board as they had been asking her for information. She also said she wanted the public to be heard.

She presented findings and data on El Dorado County mountain lion sightings and attacks and how they have changed over the years.

"Taking [livestock] in the day, not being afraid of humans. When the humans get big and do what they're supposed to do and scream and yell, they don't care," Mila said.

Some data is now being collected from the El Dorado County Mountain Lion Sightings Facebook group. The group developed a map that shows where the different sightings or attacks are happening.

"Normally, I told you 20-30 goats. This year, for the first six months, I have 57 goats," Mila said.

The board of supervisors approved what community members said is a step in the right direction.

"They directed their ag department staff to, within 60 days, come back with a draft letter for the board's review to the Department of Fish and Wildlife, asking or proposing what changes we would like to see to the depredation policy," Bill Gaines, principal of Gaines and Associates, said.

They were also asked, in the same 60 days, to come back to the board with strategies to seek legislative change in the Fish and Game code for statewide mountain lion management.

"If you live in El Dorado County right now, you can not escape hearing all of the concerns about mountain lions right now," Gaines said.

Mila said she is hopeful that she and other county leaders with be able to work with the CDFW to make change.

"Two animals must be killed within 11 days on one parcel. I believe that the parcel definition needs to be looked at differently. Animals don't know what a parcel is," Mila said.

Both Mila and Gaines said they feel supported by the Board and feel confident in further creating a game plan.

"We're not asking to hunt mountain lions, we're not asking for any kind of outright slaughter on mountain lions," Mila said.

Reporting a mountain lion attack or sighting in El Dorado County falls under the following protocol: