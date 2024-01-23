Motorcylist dies in crash on Highway 65 in Placer County

ROCKLIN — A motorcyclist died after colliding with another vehicle on a Placer County highway on Tuesday night.

The California Highway Patrol's Auburn division said it happened along southbound Highway 65 near Sunset Boulevard. The highway was closed for more than an hour at Twelve Bridges Drive but has since reopened.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was speeding when the driver lost control and collided with another vehicle. The force of the crash ejected the motorcyclist into the roadway.

The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.