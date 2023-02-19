Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries after being hit by car in Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after being hit by a car in Sacramento, officials said Saturday afternoon.

The collision happened at around 2 p.m. in the area of 14th Avenue and Power Inn Road.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the motorcyclist was taken to an area trauma center for treatment.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, Sacramento police said. The incident is not believed to be criminal in nature.

First published on February 18, 2023 / 4:13 PM

