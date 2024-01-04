Motorcyclist severely injured in hit-and-run crash in Woodland
WOODLAND - Investigators are searching for a driver suspected of crashing into a motorcyclist and taking off from the scene in Woodland Wednesday afternoon.
The Woodland Police Department said a motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash on W. Woodland Avenue and County Road 98 around 2:10 p.m.
The driver took off from the scene and has not been located as of Thursday evening.
Police said the suspect's vehicle was described as a silver or light blue Honda CR-V or Toyota Rav 4 with significant damage along the passenger side.
Anyone with information can contact the Woodland Police Department.
