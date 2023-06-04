Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist run over by GMC after crashing into center median, pole on Sacramento freeway

SACRAMENTO — A motorcyclist died after being ejected from his Harley Davidson in a crash and run over by a vehicle along a Sacramento freeway, authorities confirmed Sunday.

According to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento division, the collision happened at around 9 p.m. along northbound I-5 just south of the I-80 connector.

The motorcyclist was traveling behind a GMC when, for unknown reasons, the person veered left and hit the center median, the CHP said. This caused the motorcycle to strike a pole, which then ejected the rider out in front of the GMC.

The GMC ran the rider over, and the rider, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators.

