Coroner identifies motorcyclist run over by GMC after crashing on a Sacramento freeway

SACRAMENTO — The motorcyclist who crashed on a Sacramento freeway before being run over by a vehicle over the weekend has been identified.

A coroner confirmed the deceased as Sacramento resident Mark Anthony Rodriguez, 43.

According to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento division, the collision happened at around 9 p.m. Saturday along northbound I-5, just south of the I-80 connector.

Rodriguez was riding his Harley Davidson behind a GMC when, for unknown reasons, he veered left and hit the center median, the CHP said. This caused the motorcycle to strike a pole, which then ejected Rodriguez out in front of the GMC.

The GMC ran Rodriguez over, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators.