Motorcyclist killed in vehicle collision in Sacramento area

By Richard Ramos

RANCHO CORDOVA — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with another vehicle in the Rancho Cordova area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday evening.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Sunrise Boulevard over Highway 50. Multiple lanes were closed as a result.

The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene.

No further details were available.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 6:24 PM

