Motorcyclist killed in vehicle collision in Sacramento area
RANCHO CORDOVA — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with another vehicle in the Rancho Cordova area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday evening.
It happened just before 6 p.m. on Sunrise Boulevard over Highway 50. Multiple lanes were closed as a result.
The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene.
No further details were available.
