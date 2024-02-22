Motorcyclist killed in Highway 4 crash in Stockton, Highway 99 connector ramp closed

STOCKTON - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on eastbound Highway 4 in Stockton on Thursday morning, the CHP said.

The CHP said the motorcyclist was speeding eastbound on Highway 4, south of Highway 99, and lost control before crashing.

The driver died at the scene. Their identification has not been released.

Caltrans said the eastbound Highway 4 connector ramp to northbound Highway 99 is closed due to the crash. It is estimated to reopen at 3 p.m.