Motorcyclist killed in downtown Sacramento hit-and-run crash

SACRAMENTO - A motorcyclist died after he was hit by a vehicle that took off from the scene of the crash in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning, police said.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., police responded to 8th and N streets for reports that a vehicle and motorcycle crashed and the vehicle took off from the scene.

This is where police said they found a 22-year-old man injured. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

Detectives from the Sacramento Police Department's Major Collision Investigations Unit are investigating the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone who has information is urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department.

The identification of the man will be released when the next of kin is notified.

No information about a suspect or a suspected vehicle was available.