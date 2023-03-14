Motorcyclist killed in crash in north Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A motorcyclist died after being struck by a vehicle in the North Sacramento area, authorities said Monday night.

The collision happened just after 7 p.m. in the area of Marysville and Arcace boulevards.

Sacramento police said medics declared the motorcyclist — only described as an adult man — dead at the scene.

The driver involved in the collision cooperated with investigators at the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.