Motorcyclist killed in crash in north Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A motorcyclist died after being struck by a vehicle in the North Sacramento area, authorities said Monday night.

The collision happened just after 7 p.m. in the area of Marysville and Arcace boulevards.

Sacramento police said medics declared the motorcyclist — only described as an adult man — dead at the scene.

The driver involved in the collision cooperated with investigators at the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 9:15 PM

